Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 1,836 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $46,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDXX stock opened at $408.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $365.11 and a 200-day moving average of $366.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $664.70.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Articles

