Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 610,829 shares of company stock valued at $56,503,554. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $96.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

