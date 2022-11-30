Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,255 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,871,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.08. 3,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,652. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $183.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

