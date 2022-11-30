Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $362.57. The stock had a trading volume of 60,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,357. The company has a 50-day moving average of $348.24 and a 200 day moving average of $359.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.