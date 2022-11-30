Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.84. 54,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530,749. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.09 and its 200-day moving average is $196.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

