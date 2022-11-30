Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.28

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 54500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Vanstar Mining Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 22.64 and a current ratio of 22.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.57 million and a PE ratio of -8.91.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

Featured Stories

