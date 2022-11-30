Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires 305 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Incyte by 83.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 152,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 69,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,142,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,693,000 after purchasing an additional 445,100 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Incyte by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 64.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

Incyte Stock Performance

About Incyte

NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.88.

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

