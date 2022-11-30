Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires 58 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,768,000 after purchasing an additional 77,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after buying an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $299.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.07.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $309.68 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $307.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.60 and its 200-day moving average is $229.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

