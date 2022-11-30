Vantage Consulting Group Inc Boosts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.