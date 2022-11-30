Vantage Consulting Group Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $1,457,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 38,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.56.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $158.66 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $280.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

