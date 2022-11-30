Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 599 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,237 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 44.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.6% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,045,239,000 after acquiring an additional 973,158 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $675.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale upped their price target on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.32.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.