Vantage Consulting Group Inc Decreases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $82.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.30. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.41 and a 1-year high of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

