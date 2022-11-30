Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $224,000 Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,701,000 after buying an additional 362,607 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 21.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CPB opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $53.48.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.