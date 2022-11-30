Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after buying an additional 87,874 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $1,515,281,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $399.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.86, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.69. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $679.62.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total transaction of $162,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,755.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,248 shares of company stock worth $7,322,840 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

