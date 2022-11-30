Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $271,000 Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 114.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,705,000 after buying an additional 2,012,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $36,823,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth about $49,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $77.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.