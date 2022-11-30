Vantage Consulting Group Inc Increases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $89.43. 7,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,558. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $164.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

