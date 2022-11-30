Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 112,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

