Verasity (VRA) Reaches One Day Volume of $12.14 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. Verasity has a total market cap of $31.71 million and approximately $12.14 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005860 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001256 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00012977 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

