Verge Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Verge has a total market cap of $41.83 million and approximately $799,124.01 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,135.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.72 or 0.00453571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00022943 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00116945 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.76 or 0.00833115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.82 or 0.00658437 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00247226 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,551,413 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.