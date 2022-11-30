Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Via Renewables Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIASP opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.06.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6661 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. This is a boost from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

