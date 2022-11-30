Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.50-$4.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.58.

Shares of VSCO stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,611,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,908. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 140,000.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

