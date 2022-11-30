VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Short Interest Down 91.1% in November

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the October 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
CIZ stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $34.69.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
