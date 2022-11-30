VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Short Interest Down 91.1% in November

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the October 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

CIZ stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $34.69.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIZ. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 170.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 96,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 60,558 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth $229,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter.

