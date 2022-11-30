Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Price Target Raised to GBX 175 at Morgan Stanley

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 165 ($1.97) to GBX 175 ($2.09) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($1.97) to GBX 180 ($2.15) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.00.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock remained flat at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.