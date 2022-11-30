Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

FET stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.76. 19 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,899. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.75.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

