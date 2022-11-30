Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $229,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,803. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.45.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

