Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Markel by 62.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Markel by 24.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Markel by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 34.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,284.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,511. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,188.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,243.12. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of -131.29 and a beta of 0.75.

MKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

