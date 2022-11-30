Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 28,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Robert Half International by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 155,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after buying an additional 38,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 398.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,393,000 after buying an additional 761,900 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Robert Half International by 29.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,194,000 after acquiring an additional 83,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Robert Half International Stock Up 0.2 %

RHI stock opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.44.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

