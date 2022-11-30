Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

About Micron Technology



Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

