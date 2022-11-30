Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,908 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 77,352 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 392,259 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,674,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Intel by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,276,571 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after buying an additional 39,618 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Intel by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 40,206 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 15.0% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 111,516 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

