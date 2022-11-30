Virtu Financial LLC Increases Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 451.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from €120.00 ($123.71) to €89.00 ($91.75) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cheuvreux cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sanofi from €112.00 ($115.46) to €93.00 ($95.88) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €85.00 ($87.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

SNY opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

