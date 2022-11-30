Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 176,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. abrdn plc raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 20.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 775,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 155,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.72.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $38.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

