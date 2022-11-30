Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 477.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $5,068,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,145,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total transaction of $9,180,010.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,077,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $5,068,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,145,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,280 shares of company stock valued at $73,214,537 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE MOH opened at $322.72 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.71.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.