Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 45,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $66.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average of $51.22.

