Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 4.3% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 5.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

LAD opened at $234.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $349.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.17.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.