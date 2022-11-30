Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 15,826 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 902.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after purchasing an additional 408,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 97.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,063,000 after purchasing an additional 342,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.2 %

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $96.09 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

