Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 22,786 Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 720,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 190,959 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 205.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 421,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 283,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 36.6% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the first quarter valued at $142,000.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.