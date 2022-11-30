Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 5,206 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 103.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $79.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXSM. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.55.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

