Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 6,038 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $8,813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,844,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 87.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,106,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 515,620 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 47.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 470,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3,905.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 469,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 458,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $4.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

