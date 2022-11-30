Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34.

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.