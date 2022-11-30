Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 778.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,589 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 980,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $184,973.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $325,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,244,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $184,973.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BBIO. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

