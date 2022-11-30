Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,861,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,029,000 after purchasing an additional 671,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,418 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,846,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,541,000 after purchasing an additional 99,320 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,072 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,579 shares during the period.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $28,084.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $859,089.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $70,003.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $28,084.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,089.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,800 shares of company stock worth $133,802. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATRA. Mizuho cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.