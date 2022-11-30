Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New $428,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,032 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $166.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

