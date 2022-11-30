Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 41,630 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 133,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NKTR opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $15.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

NKTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $76,773.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,049.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $76,773.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,049.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $39,609.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,837.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,034 shares of company stock valued at $313,411. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

