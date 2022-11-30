Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 2,313 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 555.6% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 295,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 168.8% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 17,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,977,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,060,000 after purchasing an additional 345,568 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 357.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 79,740 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAGE opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.22. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $45.74.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.07.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

