Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 7,755 Shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.18% of OFS Capital worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 59.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 122.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OFS Capital during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 23.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

OFS Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of OFS opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. OFS Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $13.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.08%.

OFS Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

See Also

