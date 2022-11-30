Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 28,300 NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth $142,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 58.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth $198,000.

Shares of NXDT stock opened at 13.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is 14.69. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of 11.06 and a 1-year high of 17.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, Director Arthur B. Laffer acquired 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of 14.79 per share, with a total value of 100,009.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 672,930.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur B. Laffer bought 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of 14.79 per share, with a total value of 100,009.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 672,930.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 50,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 12.28 per share, for a total transaction of 616,529.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,738,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 45,914,367.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 79,559 shares of company stock valued at $998,089 over the last quarter.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

