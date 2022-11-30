Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after buying an additional 7,243,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Williams Companies by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,183 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Williams Companies Trading Up 2.5 %

WMB opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

