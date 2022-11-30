Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

