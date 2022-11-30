Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.24.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

