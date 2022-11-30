Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $97.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average of $95.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.